Supporters can choose from a variety of options. They can contribute as little as 10 euros and receive a PDF version of the new issue, all the way up to 495 euros to take part in a workshop with Vroons and GUP’s owner, Roy Kahmann, a photography collector and founder of the Kahmann Gallery. The workshop will take place in Amsterdam and includes a variety of sessions, such as creating a publication, building a portfolio, and presenting photography. Kahmann, who has spaces in both Amsterdam and Rotterdam, represents nearly 30 image-makers including Justine Tjallinks, Antoine D’Agata and Lorenzo Vitturi, and acts as an art dealer and adviser for corporate collections. The gallery owner got involved with GUP 15 years ago, simply because he thought it needed to exist, says Vroons. Kahmann’s goal isn’t to make money from it, but at the same time, “it needs to not cost him too much”.

Kahmann connects with younger talent through Kahmann Gallery LAB, and those emerging photographers are also part of GUP’s lifeblood. Indeed, GUP has run an initiative devoted to emerging photography since 2012, titled GUP New. GUP New is a catalogue of selected photography students from Dutch universities (including international students), and in 2019 the programme was extended across Europe via a new publication titled FRESH EYES. GUP’s catalogues have sometimes run into controversy because the selected photographers have to pay 300 euros to have their images featured in the publication. However, Vroons points out it’s free to submit work, unlike other competitions, and that the money helps pay for the five catalogue copies sent to each featured photographer.