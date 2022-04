Elsewhere, the physical interventions continue. “The opening image is a collage that was made with a female group portrait found in a 1950s high school yearbook,” she explains. “A third of the women’s faces are [cut out and] replaced with fragments of red vernacular images, reflecting the fact that one in three women globally are subjected to violence.” The faces of the remaining portraits are removed too, emphasising that the issue is structural and worldwide, and not about the individuals in the photographs. The cuts she makes in the images are rough and jagged, “expressing my sheer rage about these facts,” she adds.

Mingueza trawled the 2021 UN Women report for important facts and figures, and hand wrote them on the backs of the found photographs she used in the series. It is the part of pictures we never normally see, further highlighting the theme of invisibility.

Based between London and Cordoba, Mingueza recently completed an MA in Photojournalism and Documentary Photography at UAL, where One in Three Women was exhibited as part of her final project. In sharing this work, she hopes to encourage awareness of gender-based violence, and show how unconventional narratives can be used to explore the issue in an impactful way, without sensationalising the subject or re-victimising victims. In the end, a story told in a damaging way can be worse than telling no story at all.