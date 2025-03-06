Varun Aditya, on phone photography, relinquishing control and staying inspired

©Varun Aditya shot on OnePlus 13
As he looks forward to judging the next edition of the OnePlus Photography Awards, the photographer and environmentalist offers insights to those using the kit we have at our fingertips
“To ‘Make the Moment’ isn’t about forcing things to happen,” says 34-year-old Indian wildlife photographer Varun Aditya. “It’s about being present and ready when the right moment comes. That’s what I do as a wildlife photographer. It’s about capturing the feeling, the story, the truth in front of you, and letting it speak for itself. So, make the moment by embracing it, not controlling it. Let it come alive in your photograph. That’s where the magic is.”
Aditya is referencing the motto of the 2025 OnePlus Photography Awards (OPA 2025), where he joins the judging panel for the first time alongside OnePlus founder Pete Lau, Hasselblad ambassadors, and renowned photographers. Together, they will explore the limitless possibilities of mobile photography and celebrate global creativity.
Now in its fifth year, OPA 2025 continues its tradition of diversity and inclusivity, inviting all smartphone users to participate. Mobile photography enthusiasts worldwide are encouraged to capture and share moments across three inspiring categories: Movement, Night & Low Light, and Faces. The Grand Prize winner will receive $10,000, while all winners will be awarded the flagship OnePlus 13 and potential collaboration opportunities with OnePlus.
“As a judge, I’m looking for storytellers,” says Aditya, by way of advice to entrants to the awards. “If your photo can make someone stop and stare for five seconds, it’s already a winner. And what makes someone stop and take notice for that long? A great image tells a story. It has layers. So, add elements to your frame. Let it tell a story.”
Aditya says that technical skill is only a small factor in making engaging photographs, arguing that composition and storytelling should be your focus. “Of course, technical skill is necessary, but I’m not talking about aperture, shutter speed, or ISO – so don’t overcomplicate that. You need to be technically proficient enough to operate your camera instinctively when that magical moment comes. However, what truly matters is how you frame the scene and convey a compelling story with your image.”
Phone cameras have come a long way in the 11 years since OnePlus launched its first model, with the gap between professional and mobile models narrowing with each generation. The OnePlus 13, for example, has a 50-megapixel resolution, comparable to many high-end pro cameras. And that comes in useful for making big prints, or for allowing the flexibility of cropping in without fear of losing detail. “But what matters more is how fast and well-equipped the camera is for spontaneous shots, and here the OnePlus 13 excels. The speed, performance and versatility of the camera make it an excellent tool for professional work, especially in fast-paced environments where you need to be ready at a moment’s notice.”
Aditya agrees with the old adage that ‘the best camera is the one you have with you’, and these days that means the camera on your phone. “It’s especially true for someone in my line of work,” he says. “We all know that the most magical moments often happen in an instant, and when you’re out in the wild, you don’t always have the time to set up a professional camera.
“The OnePlus 13 is robust, and I’m very dependent on it, actually,” says the photographer, who cites the maker’s latest generation model for its “speed, reliability and resilience – all in a compact device that’s ready whenever my mind says, ‘Yes, go for it!’”
The smartphone has changed our relationship with photography, he says, adding that his own journey began with the mobile in his pocket. “I’m incredibly grateful that I started that way because it’s given me a deep understanding that the essence of photography is the same – whether you use a phone camera or a professional camera – it’s all about capturing moments, telling stories and sharing experiences.
“Sharing is one of the best things we humans do. It keeps us connected and alive. And photography is a beautiful way to do it. What started as a way to capture memories has evolved into a tool for global connection, bringing people together through the stories we tell with photographs.” So, unlike some professionals who rue the fact that now everyone thinks that they are a photographer, Aditya says that, “everyone should become a photographer”, adding: “Art is to share and cherish.”
Contests have been important in advancing Aditya’s own career. A decade ago, he knew that he wanted to dedicate himself to professional photography. “However, the road wasn’t clear, and I needed a milestone to guide me.” In 2016, he won the Nat Geo Nature Photographer of the Year for Animal Portraits with a close-up picture of a young green vine snake captured during monsoon season in the Western Ghats of India. “It gave me the direction I needed. Since then, my dream has been simple: to continue doing what I love. Awards serve as a powerful form of recognition and motivation, but, at the end of the day, it’s the love for what I do and the support of those around me that keeps me inspired.”
And that experience feeds into his advice for anyone thinking about entering the OnePlus Photography Awards. More than just a competition, this award is a place to share stories with a like-minded group of mobile photographers, so an ideal way to share your interests and single-minded vision. “My biggest suggestion is to forget about winning the award,” says Aditya “Focus on what you love. Tell the stories that matter to you. Capture something funny, something meaningful, something simple that needs attention. Keep it uncomplicated. Don’t think about the judges, just focus on your passion.”