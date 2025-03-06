Varun Aditya, on phone photography, relinquishing control and staying inspired

“Sharing is one of the best things we humans do. It keeps us connected and alive. And photography is a beautiful way to do it. What started as a way to capture memories has evolved into a tool for global connection, bringing people together through the stories we tell with photographs.” So, unlike some professionals who rue the fact that now everyone thinks that they are a photographer, Aditya says that, “everyone should become a photographer”, adding: “Art is to share and cherish.”

Contests have been important in advancing Aditya’s own career. A decade ago, he knew that he wanted to dedicate himself to professional photography. “However, the road wasn’t clear, and I needed a milestone to guide me.” In 2016, he won the Nat Geo Nature Photographer of the Year for Animal Portraits with a close-up picture of a young green vine snake captured during monsoon season in the Western Ghats of India. “It gave me the direction I needed. Since then, my dream has been simple: to continue doing what I love. Awards serve as a powerful form of recognition and motivation, but, at the end of the day, it’s the love for what I do and the support of those around me that keeps me inspired.”

And that experience feeds into his advice for anyone thinking about entering the OnePlus Photography Awards. More than just a competition, this award is a place to share stories with a like-minded group of mobile photographers, so an ideal way to share your interests and single-minded vision. “My biggest suggestion is to forget about winning the award,” says Aditya “Focus on what you love. Tell the stories that matter to you. Capture something funny, something meaningful, something simple that needs attention. Keep it uncomplicated. Don’t think about the judges, just focus on your passion.”