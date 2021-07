“You want to believe that your parents are heroes,” says Diana Markosian. It is a sentiment held by many; the urge to excuse those tasked with protecting us from the shortcomings afflicting the rest of society. Whether out of naivety or necessity, we brush over their weaknesses, accept their decisions, respect them, often unconditionally, until we grow up, and our age affords us some perspective: we realise that they, like us, are human.

Markosian takes this further. She does not just reflect upon her childhood through broken, hazy memories. Instead, she re-enacts it. Through film, photographs and a script, written in collaboration with a scriptwriter who inadvertently influenced her life by writing a soap opera that shaped it, she restages its beginnings to understand them. Santa Barbara published as a photobook by Aperture, and now opening as an exhibition of photographs, sets, objects, and a single-channel video at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, is the outcome. It tells the story of her mother, Svetlana, who, betrayed by her husband and disenchanted by her home amid the chaos of post-Soviet Russia, found solace in the dream of America. First, through the screen of her television and the 1980s TV series Santa Barbara, the first American soap opera broadcast in post-Soviet Russia and which millions of Russians watched religiously. And then via Eli: an older man from Santa Barbara, California, who replied to a classified ad she placed through a local agency, translated for newspapers in the US. “I am a young woman from Moscow, and would like to meet a kind man who can show me America,” it read.