A new home for photography in Vienna

After 18 years at C/O Berlin, and three years setting up the fledgling FOTO ARSENAL WIEN, Felix Hoffmann is spearheading its move into a large new home in a historic postwar building

“We are still under construction, but we’re aiming to open on 21 March,” says Felix Hoffmann. “The first day of spring.” It is a gloomy December as we speak but we are discussing bright new beginnings – the permanent home for FOTO ARSENAL WIEN, the state-funded contemporary photography gallery of which Hoffmann is artistic director. It is moving into a refurbished 1950s building in a historic former military arsenal, which offers 1000 square metres of space for a cafe, education rooms, offices, and a gallery with moveable walls allowing for large group shows and smaller projects. FOTO ARSENAL WIEN will open the new venue with an exhibition devoted to Magnum photographers Susan Meiselas, Bieke Depoorter, and Rafał Milach, digging into their image archives and considering how we approach such collections. But it will also include a smaller series by emerging Vienna-based artist Simon Lehner, in which he explores his own family photographs and questions issues around power and politics.

Hoffmann joined FOTO ARSENAL WIEN in 2022, shortly after the project won backing from the Austrian government; he arrived from C/O Berlin, where he had previously worked for 18 years, and which he had similarly built up from the ground. He plans to programme eight to 10 shows per year at the FOTO ARSENAL WIEN, changing the exhibitions every few months and including international touring shows as well as original projects. Also lined up for 2025 is Science/Fiction, a group show travelling from Paris’ Maison Européenne de la Photographie, and the blockbuster Daidō Moriyama exhibition.

“When I started, there was some discussion around making a space related to Vienna,” he explains. “But I thought, I can bring a little more international fluidity with other partners in Europe. There are projects which I already started in Berlin, for example. Take the Daidō Moriyama exhibition – I helped the curator, Thyago Nogueira, build its European tour, and it started in Berlin and will end in Vienna.”