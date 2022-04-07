This year’s winning stories focus on forced migration, colonisation, and the subsequent loss of ancestral values

Today, World Press Photo announces its global winners for 2022. The coveted Photo of the Year prize goes to Amber Bracken. Made on the former grounds of the Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia, her haunting image commemorates the unjust deaths of Indiginous children at the hands of colonialism. Story of the Year goes to Matthew Abbott, who documented the Indigenous practice of ‘cool burning’ to fight bushfires in Australia. The Long-form award goes to Lalo de Almeida’s ongoing investigation into deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon, and the Open Format prize to Isadora Romero’s moving video tracing her father’s ancestral roots in Colombia.

This year, the photo contest shifted its strategy to a “regional approach”. Two weeks ago, the organisation announced 24 regional winners. These were selected by an independent jury from entrants spanning six different regions: Africa, Asia, Europe, North and Central America, South America, and Southeast Asia and Oceania. From each region, four winning photographers were selected, one for each of the four categories: Single, Stories, Long term projects, and Open Format. Out of these 24 winners, four global winners have been announced today.

“Together the global winners pay tribute to the past, while inhabiting the present and looking towards the future,” states Rena Effendi, global jury chair. Below, we take a closer look at each of this year’s winners.