Discovery and innovation compliment industry legends at AIPAD’s Photography Show 2025

BJP catches up with Director Lydia Melamed Johnson to learn more about the fair, this year unveiling the new Discovery sector alongside a vast roster of global exhibitors and thought-provoking programming

The Photography Show 2025 by AIPAD returns to New York’s Park Avenue Armory from 23 till 27 April, hoping to fuse tradition with innovation. As the longest-running photography fair in the world, AIPAD continues to be a landmark for fine art photography, and this year introduces exciting developments.

“There are so many to choose from!” Lydia Melamed Johnson – Executive Director of AIPAD – tells me when I ask her to pick some standout gallerists. “Hans Kraus is bringing a magnificent work that exemplifies the poetry of early photography.We also have an exciting trifecta of female gallerists that are returning to AIPAD: Sasha Wolf, Rose Gallery and Polka. Michael Hoppen & HackelBury’s presentations are always standouts as well,” she continues.

Since its return to the Park Avenue Armory in 2024, AIPAD has embraced new ideas while maintaining its core focus on quality and expertise. “Many of the world’s great photography collections have come out of AIPAD; one only needs to reference the incredible exhibition on American Photography curated by Mattie and Hans opening at the Rijksmuseum or Mia Fineman and Anastasia Samolyva’s exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of New York to see what projects and work have come out of the fair,” Melamed Johnson explains. The addition of Discovery, the enhanced role of publishers, and the expanded programming make 2025 a particularly significant year for the fair.