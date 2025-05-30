Wolfgang Tillmans uses photography and installation to consider knowledge and its circulation

With a huge exhibition in the Pompidou Centre’s vacated Public Information Library, the artist also asks how we might consider the present to see into the future

I’m speaking with Wolfgang Tillmans in the evening on 23 December; he’s at his parents’ house, having gone back to spend Christmas with them. I ask if it’s okay to record our conversation, and he says he’s recording it too, “for my archive and security, to have a double, and I don’t know, it’s just useful”. Both factors testify to his commitment to his work, which also saw him stage his first exhibitions as a teen in Hamburg, then move to the UK in 1990 to study photography. His first shows included an early outing at Café Gnosa, Hamburg in 1988, titled Approaches and including images photocopied up to 400 per cent of their original size; suggesting his singular vision, it also has a contemporary echo. Tillmans is kicking off 2025 with an exhibition at Maureen Paley, London, where together with Air de Paris, they are showing his photograph of a carefully-dismantled photocopier alongside Pati Hill’s xerox experiments.

And 2025 will keep going from there, with Tillmans opening a solo exhibition across 33 rooms at Haus Cleff in Remscheid, his hometown, on 12 April, followed by a two-person exhibition with Boris Mikhailov at Yermilov Center, Kharkiv on 25 April. Prior to these, he opens a solo show at the Staatliche Kunstsammlungen Dresden on 08 March titled Weltraum [‘Space’], his first major museum exhibition in Germany in over half a decade. Weltraum focuses entirely on work made since 2022, starting from a trip to San Francisco in which he explored technology companies. Following this journey through Hong Kong, Taiwan and Mongolia, Tillmans investigated internet and AI companies and their physical traces, alongside staging shows such as To look without fear at MoMA, The Art Gallery of Ontario, and SFMoMA, and Fold Me at David Zwirner, New York. It’s a particularly impressive feat given his approach to exhibition, which is that installation is an integral part of it, and always site-specific. He painstakingly installs each show himself, with his own team, and takes a cutting-edge approach to display, including magazine tearsheets, pinning unframed prints to the walls, utilising horizontal surfaces, and also including mirrors.

His ongoing Truth Study Center, which he started in London and exhibited with Maureen Paley in 2005, combines newspaper cuttings, photographs, photocopies, drawings and objects, for example, laid out on trestle tables like so many specimens to observe. His exhibition at MoMA included a mirror work by Isa Genzken, meanwhile, reflecting a huge print of his image wake, 2001, into infinity. “In a career spanning almost four decades, he has consistently redefined the medium of photography through a seamless integration of genres, subjects, techniques, and exhibition strategies,” states David Zwirner gallery, which has represented him since 2014. “Tillmans seeks to expand the poetic possibilities of the medium while addressing the fundamental question of what it means to create pictures in an increasingly image-saturated world.”