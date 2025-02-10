Zheng Andong questions the colonial legacy of natural history’s nomenclature

Born in a mountainous province of Eastern China, Andong moved to the US a few years ago to study. He now lives in Rotterdam, though he travels home regularly. In his hometown’s region, he encountered a pine tree with conflicting names in different languages – the Huangshan pine, a famous landmark on Huangshan Mountain – sparking an inquiry into the colonial and geopolitical implications of botanical nomenclature, particularly in East Asia.

A day prior, I was lucky enough to be toured through the show by Andong, where he showed me the ways in which he applies innovative printing techniques with traditional Japanese paper which is so thin and fibrous it resembles an opaque fabric. Andong prints his images onto the paper-fabric, giving it an organic and ethereal feel which directly echoes the nature of his black and white images.

Zheng’s photographs of pine trees from different regions – Huangshan in China, Taiwan, and Japan – are printed on East Asian paper sourced from Taiwan, historically linked to Japanese colonial paper mills. The paper is treated with seawater, introducing a natural and historical element to the prints. The salt in the water interacts with silver nitrate to create light-sensitive surfaces, embedding the images with both a physical and metaphorical connection to natural history. This process symbolises how natural history predates colonial divisions, challenging fixed notions of borders and territories.