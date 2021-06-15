The photobooks to look out for this summer

Over the years, Catherine Opie has photographed diverse subjects, including high-school football players, mini-malls, protests, freeways and her family. While refusing the confines of a singular identity, the embodiment of architecture seemingly connects these unrelated works. Opie examines people, places and politics as architectural sites that we build identity upon – all in service of our human desire to belong. In a conversation that frames her new self-titled monograph, Opie tells curator Charlotte Cotton: “All I’m trying to do is to say, ‘I’m living here, now, at this time, and I am an artist who is interested in how we negotiate the lives that we’re all living’.”

In Catherine Opie, we get to explore the photographer’s universe of images. Born over four decades, the publication charts her prolific career, offering dynamic new interpretations through sharp and unexpected sequencing. Occupying a space between critical thinking and critical feeling, the book animates how photographs move through time, how they are imbued with history, and how they reflect the work that still needs to be done. Opie’s mastery is rooted in the embodiment of her politics. She uses photography to trouble our understanding of the world and creates work that moves us to be more accountable and empathetic.

Words by Gem Fletcher.