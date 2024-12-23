At Tate Britain, a major survey on photographing Britain throughout the ’80s

The exhibition is the result of years of work spearheaded by Yasufumi Nakamori, now director of the Asia Society Museum, but from 2018 to 2023 senior curator of international art (photography) at Tate Modern. Surprised that the institution had not previously focused a show on 1980s British photography, he proposed one soon after joining and got the green light almost immediately. This allowed him to intensively research the period, including hosting workshops with image-makers and magazine editors from the period, plus specialist academics. Co-curated by Nakamori, Chohan, and Helen Little (curator of modern and contemporary British art at Tate Britain) the result is a nuanced survey which includes iconic images by Martin Parr and Chris Killip, but also situates them within a wider social and cultural history, and alongside less celebrated contributors.

The 80s: Photographing Britain includes work from the Black arts movement, the South Asian diaspora, the queer experience, and various feminist coalitions. It also encompasses the development of magazines and organisations such as Camerawork, Ten.8, Autograph ABP (Association of Black Photographers), Half Moon Photography Workshop, and Hackney Flashers, as well as the impact of theorists such as Victor Burgin. The show considers how these elements work together, including a spotlight on reflections with Black experience, for example, but also contemporary critical thinking around the position of the photographer, and the possibility of building solidarity.