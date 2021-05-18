The myth of the city: Antony Cairns’ CTY_TYO3 TYO4

It is the process of photography that compels Antony Cairns. His new solo exhibition CTY_TYO3 TYO4 at Webber Gallery, London, until 06 June 2021, brings together three bodies of work, which, in varied ways, exploit outmoded forms of technology to explore the concept of the ‘city’ and the photographic process itself. Throughout the work, the city becomes an amorphous entity: a ghostlike, sprawling maze of structures, bodies, lights, and shapes. Whether it be Tokyo, London, New York or elsewhere, Cairns hones in on the energy, ambience, and pace of these urban centres.

“It started with London, but over the years it has expanded into places around the world. I’m interested in big hubs and concentrations of people,” he explains. “I want this kind of endless archive of imagery that shows what a city is; it doesn’t matter which one is which.” Cities, to Cairns, are metaphorical: complex landscapes, which he employs to garner a deeper understanding of human nature. Mechanical reproduction, function, replication and urbanisation sit at the work’s heart and Cairns draws on the ideas of German philosopher and critical theorist Walter Benjamin throughout.