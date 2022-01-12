Stephen Gill on memory, nature and home

Throughout his oeuvre, Gill has consistently found inspiration close to home. In his early 20s, he spent many years travelling to unfamiliar places to make visual diaries. The exhibition includes a selection of more classic, black-and-white documentary photographs he took in Poland, Russia and Japan, among other places. But by the late 90s, “I realised that it’s all here. It’s all outside my house, and it’s also the biggest challenge,” he says. “To go somewhere unfamiliar, it’s exotic, and easy to make images. That was a language I never really tapped into. If you can latch onto your home environment, it’s unbelievable, you just have to look and absorb.”

In 2014, Gill moved to Sweden. London became overwhelming and it was time to make a change. “I had to leave the city in the end because I felt like it was going to finish me off. I just didn’t stop. It was great for my work, but not great for my health.” But it was also for love. His partner at the time was Swedish, and the country seemed like the right place to start a new chapter together.

Gill’s home studio in Malmo is surrounded by flat, rural farmland – a “blank canvas”. Nature is in abundance. This change in environment marked a point of evolution in Gill’s practice too, where the photographer started to step away from the camera and beckoned a collaboration with nature.

For Night Procession (2014-2017), he concealed his motion-sensing camera in a nearby forest, securing it to trees or simply laying it on the ground. As darkness fell, the wilderness came alive. Deer, wild boar, owls, insects and birds stepped into the frame one by one. Gill orchestrated the conditions for the shoot, but ultimately relinquished control to his subjects.

A few years later, Gill set up a wooden pillar a few kilometres from his house, and fixed a motion-sensing camera to point directly at it. To his amazement, he found images of birds of all breeds, serendipitously perched on the post, preening, or in flight. By the end of the four years, he managed to capture some 24 species of birds native to the area, which he later found out was home to 192 of the 250 species of birds that are native to Sweden. This culminated in his award-winning body of work, The Pillar (2015-2019).