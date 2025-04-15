Taking risks on your own terms: what Falmouth University’s online MA has to offer

Chiara Bellamoli, a student in the same cohort, also explored the restorative power of nature, but from a very different angle. Bellamoli posed the question: Would you give up your house to live in a mobile home? – and followed a handful of women who have done just that. The photographer notes in her accompanying text for ‘Freiheim’ – from the German words ‘frei’ (‘free’) and ‘heim’ (‘home’) – that “contemporary nomadism is growing in Europe, inspired by concerns that are as much sociopolitical as existential”. Attentively and sensitively, she photographs women enjoying downtime in their mobile homes and driving through transient landscapes. Within a capitalist society that encourages overconsumption, and a housing crisis paralysing many, these women (of all ages and from varied backgrounds) embrace a radical lifestyle choice, shrugging off property and possessions to find a renewed connection to the wider world. Bellamoli strives to represent life on the road authentically, photographing at different times of day and using windows and doors as framing devices.

By contrast, Steven Dowie’s Final Major Project is focused on another species altogether. Completed in 2022, ‘The South Road’ is a documentary survey of the world of pigeon-racing in the southwest of England: his work introduces viewers to the little-known domain of the pigeon fancier. In addition to examining the relationship between humans and animals, he implicitly addresses themes of national identity since pigeon racing (long practiced in the country) today has been impeded by Britain’s exit from the EU, thanks to new regulations surrounding the transport of birds into France, Belgium, or Spain. His images include close-ups of plumage and zoomed out photos of silhouettes in the sky, covering the scope of the creatures on land and in the air. The humans clutching the birds show a fondness for an otherwise unappreciated urban animal whose presence is not much appreciated.