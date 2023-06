“Hope calls for action; action is impossible without hope,” Rebecca Solnit writes in Hope in the Dark, her homage to activism in the wake of the US invasion of Iraq. Published in 2004, Solnit’s book reflects on the previous decade, arguing that times of turmoil and despair provide fertile ground for the collective power of hope as a tool of resistance. Two decades on, despite new challenges and new wars, Solnit’s sentiment still rings true. Inspired by Solnit’s writing, Hope is the theme of this year’s Fotofestiwal in Łodź, Poland – a country historically ravaged by war and division that understands the profundity of hope only too well.

“After two dramatic years that shaped most of the current narratives in Eastern Europe and the world, we decided to centre on the hopeful scenarios,” explains Krzysztof Candrowicz, who co-directs the festival with Marta Szymańska. Fotofestiwal launched in 2001, organised by a group of sociology students and teachers, and supported mainly Polish and Eastern European artists. It has evolved over the years, as the platform increasingly reaches for global narratives. Celebrating its 22nd edition, this year’s festival is committed to sustainability and inclusivity. “We believe that festivals such as Łodź can inspire and touch wide audiences,” Candrowicz says.