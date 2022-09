Kaplan and Mendez spent most of their time in Pesuapa, exploring issues around water and particularly how the water crisis impacts women – both directly and the knock-on effects. While living with the Wayuus, the pair learned that the society is widely regarded as matriarchal: a form of social organisation in which the mother is head of the family, and descent is reckoned in the female line. “However, many still face the oppression of machismo and patriarchal structures that force them to be the water providers of households they also run,” Kaplan and Mendez reflect.“Women in these communities gather the water, cook, clean, wash and take care of the children. Men usually produce the crafts they sell for income, but women travel outside the community to sell them.”

“It was always important for us to include a female perspective,” explains Kaplan. “Women have a difficult time managing the water situation for their families – undertaking the time-consuming process of gathering the water, filtering it, and then using it for daily tasks.” Many Wayuu travel hours on foot or bicycle to source water from wells or natural aquifers called jagüeyes. “In Totopana, for instance, sometimes women have to travel more than once a day just to get enough water to perform all their activities.”

The Wayuu community of Pesuapa comprises around 105 individuals, with many having returned from neighbouring Venezuela to escape the unfolding humanitarian crisis. A borehole provides water. However, it is not drinking quality, forcing people to buy water or endure resulting disease. Along with other interventions, WaterAid, working in harmony with the community, has installed a filtering system to ensure a safe water supply, handwashing and drinking facilities, and a shower, providing women and girls with a more private place for menstrual hygiene. With these facilities come dignity, health and safety. The Wayuu also integrated their sacred art onto school latrine blocks helping transform the community’s perception of such facilities and encouraging good hygiene practices.