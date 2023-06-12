Yevonde: The pioneering 20th-century portraitist leading the NPG’s new era

London’s National Portrait Gallery is reopening after a three-year redevelopment with a vibrant show tracing the life’s work of Madame Yevonde

In an address to the Royal Photographic Society in 1932, Yevonde Middleton declared: “If we are going to have colour photographs, for heaven’s sake let’s have a riot of colour, none of your wishy-washy hand-tinted effects.” It was a characteristically direct statement from the suffragette and avant-garde photographer – known as Madame Yevonde or simply Yevonde – who is widely considered to have been an innovative and influential figure in the history of photography.

“Yevonde was a brilliant colour pioneer when most of her contemporaries still felt it was in the realm of advertising, or not to be taken seriously as an art form,” says Clare Freestone, photographs curator at the National Portrait Gallery, London. “She championed photography, and also women in photography. She advocated through the photographic press, saying that women make great photographers, and this is a profession really open to women.”