Mothers in Hebron, Palestine document themselves in soft power against the ‘macho’ nature of occupation

On the book’s cover, which is designed by Carel Fransen and published by The Eriskay Connection, a photograph of Hebron is turned on its side, shot with a flash from behind a fence, so the blockade reads initially as a diamond-shaped pattern. Flicking through it, moreover, feels not dissimilar from looking through a family album – there’s a familiarity and a tenderness, a naïve sensibility about the photographs, while the size of the images mirrors the traditional 6×4 proportions of personal prints. It’s a wonderful quality, disrupted only by the texts which provide context for the area.

“Hebron is like a microcosm of settler violence,” asserts Debeuckelaere, sitting with researcher Kaat Somers in an empty meeting room at FOMU in Antwerp, where a new exhibition of the work has just opened. “It’s a very intense place, every step you take is political. It’s not Ramallah or Jerusalem, certainly not Gaza. It has a very specific situation and history.” Located in H2, which falls under the complete authority of Israel, Hebron is the only city in the West Bank with an Israeli settlement at its centre. These circumstances massively underscore the project’s impact; as the book’s coverline affirms: “Hebron women documenting daily life as the ultimate act of resistance.”

“The idea of the project, for me, was beautiful. It brought back memories of past days, how we used to use the camera,” reflects ‘Om Muntasser, one of the project’s participants, via a three-channel video installation at FOMU. “In my childhood, I always had a camera with me, at every occasion.” The film, for which several women were interviewed in Arabic, adds an important further layer to the works on display, some of which are framed, hung alongside a roll of negatives; many more feature in a slideshow, projected floor to ceiling in a second room, which commands, deservedly, you spend real time with it. “When I held the camera, it brought back emotions I had felt long ago,” ‘Om Wisam, separately, adds. “I used to handle a camera to photograph my children, on every moment, capture every movement, throughout their lives.”