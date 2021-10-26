Ngadi Smart’s layered portrait of Sierra Leone’s complex water crisis
Chernoh Sesay is pictured with his pepper plants. He is a farmer who plants rice and pepper, which he then sells to traders who visit the community. The water source he uses for drinking water is far away and dirty. Chernoh is married with five kids and is the main breadwinner. Sometimes he goes to fetch water for children to bathe in, or the children have to go to school without washing. Chernoh says politicians have come to the area to campaign about [the lack of clean water], but they have never helped. © Ngadi SmartSource:
Kadiatou H. Kamarra (far left) has been living in this community for 10 years. As a farmer, she mostly farms rice and cashew nuts. Maa Kanu (centre) farms pepper, cucumber and cassava. She relies on rain in order to water her farm. Mariatu Kanu (far right) plants pepper and okra with her husband. The money they make from farming is used to buy food for her family. ©Ngadi SmartSource:
The Tombotima community relies on cattle rearing and farming vegetables and cashew nuts. They have no well and have to travel long distances to get water that isn’t clean. The men are responsible for collecting water, as it is considered too dangerous for women, especially when they are pregnant. The community has noticed that rainfall is not as frequent, or fast, as it used to be, which affects their ability to farm. (Left to right) Kadiatou H. Kamarra, Maa Kanu, and Mariatu Kanu stand under the community’s cashew nut tree, wearing cashew nut branches on their heads. ©Ngadi SmartSource:
Memounatou Kanoh, 18, lives in the Mabettor community and poses with a clay pot she made. She has lost both her parents, but learned the practice of pot-making from them before they died. Memounatou has a child whose father is currently in prison, making her his sole parent; the money she gets from work is used to feed and clothe her child. Memounatou has little support, relying on small gestures such as male members of the community who help to carry the clay she uses to craft her wares.© Ngadi SmartSource:
Mohamed Sankoh holds a clay pot he has made. He learned how to make pots from his father every day after school with his brother, Abuji. Mohamed speaks about how rising temperatures are affecting water levels, especially in dry seasons. Both brothers work in order to send their younger brother, Ousman, to school. They want him to carry on his studies and go further than they were able to. They also send money to their sister who is away at school. © Ngadi SmartSource:
(Left to right) co-workers Ibrahim B Conteh, and brothers Abuji and Mohamed Sankoh, pose with their products in the swamp that provides water for making clay goods. Ibrahim was taught how to be a pot-maker by this mother 17 years ago. Though he did not finish school himself, the money he earns goes towards his child’s studies. Ibrahim says that they need water in order to make products with clay. © Ngadi SmartSource:
Abuji Sankoh makes his livelihood as a potter. He used to go to school, but started work under the mentorship of his father. After his father’s death, he continued working with pottery and has become the father figure within the community. His older brother, wife and mother help sell the wares they make in order to live and survive. © Ngadi SmartSource:
Clay pots lie on a factory floor used by the Mabettor community. Only 250 people are a part of this community, which mostly survives on the production of clay pots and other homewares, such as candlesticks and vases. The factory was set up by a German organisation many years ago, and the community continues to use the space. Water used to make the pots is sourced from a nearby swamp, which often dries up during the dry season - halting the production of their wares. When this happens, the community borrows or buys water for 1000 leones per container from nearby villages with better water supplies. Though there is a well in the community, they lack the tools needed to dig further for access to more water. ©Ngadi SmartSource:
(Left to right) Makenen Lahi, Adama Joe, Mme Musu Jaward and Sata Kanneh are elders within the community and pose in front of the farming garden where they grow okra. They are wearing a mixture of cocoa, banana and palm leaves to symbolise the most important farming assets to their community. ©Ngadi SmartSource:
Taninawahun is a community that received WASH service from Wateraid between 1987 to 1989. Wateraid provided them with a gravitational water system which the community continues to use today. Since it was implemented, however, the community population has increased. Wateraid plans to upgrade the water system so it can serve the growing community. Hawa came to our shoot day wearing palm tree leaves, one of the vital crops that requires water to grow, as the Taninawahun community sell palm oil to sustain themselves. ©Ngadi SmartSource:
Sisters Kadijah Sankoh, 18, and Gladys, 16, pose together in Ja Kingdom. They were there on the night of the mudslide and recall how many body parts were found. A baby was miraculously found alive, saved from suffocating because his fingers were up his nose. ©Ngadi SmartSource:
Mustapha Kamara, who is part of the Pewama community youth group, often helps to oversee the management and maintenance of the community’s water well. He is pictured holding a basket of palm kernels, which the community farms to produce and sell palm oil. ©Ngadi SmartSource: