Ngadi Smart’s layered portrait of Sierra Leone’s complex water crisis

Speaking over Zoom from London, the Sierra Leonean collage artist Ngadi Smart reflects on Freetown’s efforts to adapt to increasingly volatile weather patterns: “Sierra Leoneans are…” But after a moment, she trails off. “I find it really hard. Because a lot of Black communities are expected to be resilient,” she continues. “And they are. I just feel like it’s a shame that we always have to be. We can never really rest.”

Sierra Leone’s climate-exacerbated water crisis is the topic of new work from Smart, commissioned by WaterAid in collaboration with 1854 Studio and British Journal of Photography as part of the WaterAid Climate Commission. Namely, the charity selected Smart to shed a more authentic light on a narrative that has long been depicted through the white gaze. “In the past,” Smart says, “our [African people’s] narratives have always been told from a different perspective. Not from ours. And I wonder when I look at photographs of Africans under colonialism, what if they had the tools to take those pictures? What would they be taking pictures of?”

Smart’s resulting project, titled Wata Na Life (Krio for ‘Water is Life’), rejects the “dehumanising” way Western media has historically portrayed developing African nations: countering tropes of “poverty porn” with vibrant collage; celebrating the essence and identities of the people and places of her origin country. In a portrait of Pujehun resident Fatmata Koroma, for example, her fishing net – a central part of her livelihood – unfurls around her face, akin to a lion’s mane: she is strong, powerful and dignified.

In an era permeated by threats to our future, the intrinsic malleability of collage becomes a powerful tool for Smart. Throughout art history, the medium has been tied to ideas of resistance: concealing and revealing, deconstructing and reconstructing, to conjure new and different realities. Inspired by everything from the rich colours of Sierra Leone’s landscapes to the textures of wicker baskets and cement bags, Wata Na Life sees lush greens collide with vivid purples; piercing stares overlaid with jagged black stone.