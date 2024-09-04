Emily Garthwaite captures a persecuted Yazidi community

The photographer was commissioned by Save the Children to tell their story a decade after the genocide

In 2014, ISIS led a brutal campaign against the Yazidi community in Iraq resulting in the recorded deaths of around 5000 and the enslavement of thousands of women and girls. This attack was recognised by the United Nations as genocide, and the horrors inflicted on the Yazidis left deep scars that continue to impact the survivors today. Ten years later, the aftereffects are still being felt deeply, as many Yazidis remain in displacement camps, unable to return to their ancestral homes due to ongoing instability and lack of resources. About 1300 Yazidi children are still missing ten years after the genocide, and over 200,000 people remain displaced, struggling with the emotional aftermath and the lack of access to basic services.

But after living in Erbil in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq for many years, British photographer Emily Garthwaite thinks that the community ought to be celebrated, and their beauty and resilience highlighted, rather than leaving the Yazidi to be “defined by the crimes committed against them”, as Garthwaite believes has often happened. “While it is crucial to highlight the atrocities they have faced, particularly the physical and sexual violence and enslavement of Yazidi women… I want to focus on those who have survived and are rebuilding their lives and showcase their rich cultural traditions and the heritage they continue to uphold,” the photographer continues.