Belfast Photo Festival returns to explore place and personhood

Now in its fifteenth year, the UK and Ireland’s largest photographic festival is back. Belfast Photo Festival’s theme ‘Biosphere’ asks what we owe the land and what we owe each other.

This year’s festival highlights the tradition of understanding society through our relationship with the natural landscape. This is true not only for the works being exhibited, but for the environment in which the work is positioned. The city’s history with identity acts as a powerful backdrop for conversations about our relationship with place and land, and how it impacts our idea of ourselves. Within the festival itself, a large proportion of the work this year is exhibited in the Botanic Gardens. Nestled between the trees, dozens of 7-foot-tall monoliths display the work of seventeen local and international artists. People weave in and out, mud shifting beneath their feet as photographs appear from behind the trees. In striking opposition to the white cube gallery, you occupy the space together with the work rather than escaping into it.

The majority of the work in the park is from the festival’s 2025 submissions, exploring themes of people and their relationship with their surroundings. It’s unsurprising then to see a significant representation of work from the US, including the likes of Charles Ford, Constance Jaeggi O’Connor, and Jim Mangan. The Children’s Melody by Eli Durst, this year’s Spotlight Award winner, explores the idea of American individualism through the lens of children’s development. Working with young people from kindergarten to university, Durst reveals the tension between the desire to belong and the desire to find ‘who you are’, revealing how the idea of self is shaped and shifted by the groups, communities and social forces that surround us.