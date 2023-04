Sony World Photography Awards 2023 winners announced, including Marisol Mendez, Federico Kaplan and Edgar Martins

The winners of the annual Sony World Photography Awards were announced at a special ceremony in London last night. Marisol Mendez and Federico Kaplan, who entered as a duo, took first prize in the Environment category. Their project, Miruku, explores the intersection of climate vulnerability and gender inequality through a series of images of an indigenous community in La Guajira, Colombia, experiencing a devastating water shortage.

The series was commissioned by WaterAid and British Journal of Photography as part of the WaterAid Climate Commission, which explores how the climate crisis is making it harder for people to access their basic human rights of clean water, decent sanitation and personal hygiene – especially in some of the world’s poorest countries. Other projects created as part of the commission include Wata Na Life by Ngadi Smart in Sierra Leone, and Once Beating Heart by Calvin Chow in Cambodia.