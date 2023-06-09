Technology, anxiety, division: Six photographers on what control means to them

Here, in relation to their own diverse experiences, cultures and practices, Phumzile Khanyile, Atika Zata, Chase Barnes, Heja Rahiminia, Leia Ankers and David Severn explore questions of control

Control is complex. In some instances it is important – even essential – that we remain in control. Women must be in control of their bodies, traditional owners must remain in control of their land, and we must all remain in control of our stories. Increasingly, however, control is lost by those who need it – forcibly taken from its rightful owners by those in positions of power.

What happens when governments attempt to diminish the rights of unions and workers? When the media seeks to twist and rewrite the narratives of the vulnerable? Or when technology giants prioritise and reward the spread of hatred?