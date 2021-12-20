André Ramos-Woodard on art-making as a survival strategy

The artist’s hybrid images blend photography, text and collage, describing the turbulence of being young, Black and queer in America

“I didn’t think it was going to hurt like that,” says André Ramos-Woodard recalling their move from Beaumont, Texas, to Albuquerque, New Mexico, for graduate school. “I went from a place that has so many Black people to a city that was 3 per cent Black. ​​​​It was weird to acknowledge that these individuals would never be able to understand what it means to be Black in America.”

Without the steady anchor of home life, the Texas-based artist was forced to confront the violence of white supremacy without the support system they had come to depend on. At that moment, art-making became more than a mode of exploration and expression – it became a survival strategy. One that offered safe harbour to confront brutal truths, allowing the artist to both unravel Black mythologies perpetuated by a white world and celebrate Black thought, consciousness and desire.