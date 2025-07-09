“Everybody in Africa deserves to be spoken about”: the photo journal documenting the joy of African life

“Initially I was doing mostly West Africa,” says Patrick via video call. “Then later I was like, ‘Damn! Uganda looks really nice – and Zambia and Namibia also’. So I said, ‘OK, now we include East, West, North Africa, actually everybody in Africa definitely deserves to be spoken about’. And later I’d see some events and I’d think, ‘Yo, what the hell is this? It’s European!’. So I decided, let’s create an international issue, where we can just speak to anybody.”

Each issue also includes stories on fashion brands, often international and interesting in their own right. Issue 4 includes a shoot for J-Sabelo, for example, a Zimbabwean- German label. “The brand was honestly born out of a personal necessity to adorn my culture in spaces, far from home, where I felt a crisis of identity, a pure longing for home,” reads a quote from the founder, Aristide Loua. “To me, clothing does reflect one’s particular background, set of emotions, idea of the world, or even reinvention of such. And ever since coming back home, in late December 2015, after a decade living abroad, I have been on constant research, a discovery of excellence in the craftsmanship our local artisans are able to put forth.”

Random Photo Journal’s team is international in scope too, with Patrick based in Nigeria and creative director Justyna Obasi based in Nigeria and Germany; they also take frequent trips to Cape Town. Patrick grew up in Lagos, before moving to Ghana at 13; he studied business administration in Accra, returning to Lagos when he was 26. By then he was a keen photographer, and after a road trip around Nigeria, taking images on the way, launched Random Photo Journal as a vehicle for his own work.