“Melancholy and instinct”: Abeer Khan draws our attention to traffickng, pollution and grief in India

The photographer experiments with form in Daa.era whilst coming to understand mourning as a form of homecoming

Growing up with two creative parents, Abeer Khan was introduced to photography by her father. She remembers driving down a road with him on his motorbike, enjoying the sun on her face; noticing this, her father stopped to record the moment and created an image that felt “like I held that afternoon’s soul in my hands”.

As an adult, Khan moved into photography and film-making, and her work has gained considerable success. Her films include projects on sex workers and her home city Mumbai’s World Heritage Site architecture, while her documentary work includes a series on organic farming in Andhra Pradesh, and another on toxic pollution on Mumbai’s beaches. Her film Child Lock was featured in Monitor 15 in Canada, and her documentary How Do I Show the Ocean Space You Carried Inside You screened at the Kochi-Muziris Biennale. She participated in Art Speaks Out events at three COP conferences, and her #BreakWithTrafficking campaign was exhibited in major train stations in Spain.

She also creates more experimental work though, and when both her parents died within a year, she felt compelled to make images. Suddenly feeling lost in her own city, Khan found herself on autopilot, putting up a front to rickshaw drivers, ticket collectors and clients, and alienated from both them and herself. Taking photographs on Mumbai’s streets, she worked instinctively, shooting in monochrome except for one image, rendered in colour to remind herself that life goes on.