Ayda Gragossian shows us what’s beneath the surface of Los Angeles

North North South is the Iranian American’s first photo book, published by Gost Books, showing a less glamorous side of the sprawling metropolis

The word ‘urgent’ gets thrown around a lot when describing new books, but North North South does truly befit the word. Shot across Los Angeles over a period of four years between 2019 and 2023, Iranian American photographer Ayda Gragossian captures the city’s quieter spaces, published at a time when LA feels anything but.

Demonstrations were sparked earlier in June following immigration raids ordered by the current US administration; the city became headline news for weeks. Gragosian’s images, however, offer us calm and respite in meditative black and white despite the turbulence of the city that is always simmering either overhead or under the surface.

“In Los Angeles, what do you see when you are not moving at 60 mph?” This is a question that underpins North North South, which takes its title from a photograph of a broken freeway sign that features in the book. The title is a nod to the ‘quintessential American condition’, says the publishers, Gost Books, of riding on freeways that perpetuate inequality. Gragossian, based in Los Angeles usually addresses notions of displacement, impermanence and longing in her work.