Jameisha Prescod on demystifying chronic illness

BJP: Why did you start You Look Okay to Me?

Jameisha Prescod: I started You Look Okay to Me after my lupus diagnosis. I was a new film student and found it really hard to actualise my dreams due to my symptoms and the inaccessible nature of the film industry. The platform became a creative outlet that allowed me to use my video skills in an accessible way for my disability, but also a way to educate people about chronic illnesses. As they say, the rest is history.

BJP: Why is it important to raise awareness of chronic illness through the sharing of lived experience?

Prescod: When I was first diagnosed, the internet helped me understand so much about my disease. I know they say we shouldn’t Google things, but there is often a lack of support about what your ‘new life’ is going to be from the medical end. These resources may help someone who struggles to settle into the new reality of having a long-term condition feel less alone.

Since I communicate best in video form, and have found that I have a knack for breaking things down, I wanted to offer resources that could help someone in the same position as I was post-diagnosis.