In conversation: Ramón Reverté on 25 years of publishing at Editorial RM

Celebrating the launch of its 500th publication, the publisher specialises in making photobooks by Latin American and Spanish image-makers, and much more

Raquel Villar-Pérez: Could you tell us a little about yourself and how Editorial RM was started?

Ramón Reverté: I come from a family of publishers. My grandfather founded Editorial Reverté after the Spanish Civil War, because there was a huge need for education in Spain, and also in Latin America. My father took over the publishing house after my grandfather passed away. They publish scientific, technical and medical books; I have always been interested in books and visual objects, and have a large collection of comics, and photography and art publications.

Editorial RM was born almost incidentally. While working for my grandfather’s publishing house in Mexico, I met Guillermo Eguiarte, current director of Casa Luis Barragán in Mexico, who introduced me to the work of Luis Barragán. Barragán photographed architecture and

had a very powerful use of colour; I was very attracted to his work and went to buy a book, but there was none. So we published the first. Though Editorial RM was formally founded later, I consider that our first photobook.

RVP: You operate from Barcelona and Mexico City. Why was Barcelona brought into the picture?

RR: When Editorial RM was born, I was living in Mexico. The biggest problem we encountered was the cost of distributing books from Mexico, but in Spain we already had the infrastructure of my grandfather’s publishing house. Besides, shipping books from Spain to Latin America is cheaper than within Latin America itself. [Opening an office in Barcelona] expanded our editorial focus, because we began to publish Spanish and European photographers who have a connection to Spanish-speaking contexts – such as Martin Parr, who made a book about Latin American beaches. We now have editorial directors in both locations. Latin American projects are managed from Mexico, and any project in Europe or Asia is managed from Spain. Mexico continues to carry more weight, and we continue to produce more books in America than in Spain, because we feel there are more opportunities in Latin America.

RVP: What role does photography play within the editorial remit of Editorial RM?

RR: Editorial RM started as a visual arts publisher, primarily focusing on photography. We made a photobook by Juan Rulfo, a Mexican writer, screenwriter and photographer; no other books of Rulfo’s photographs were available in the market at that time, and ours sold out immediately. After this success, Rulfo’s family asked us to publish his literary work. It had previously been published by big publishing houses who had delivered big turnovers, but they didn’t care for the quality of the copies. Now we continue to publish a curated catalogue of Latin American literary classics.