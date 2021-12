The couple became enamoured with the city during the Covid-19 lockdown, and travelled there when restrictions lifted to capture its streets with renewed perspective

“We have been a couple for over nine years and our love is not only with each other, but also in a shared vision of the world around us,” say Amsterdam-based photography duo Sarah van Rij and David van der Leeuw. They have just released their new project, A City Fantastic, and are reflecting on the circumstances that inspired it.

“Like most of us in the past couple of years we experienced multiple Covid-19 lockdowns, and during that time we attempted to keep our creative minds active by reading and watching films and documentaries – in our case almost exclusively about New York City.” But what was it about New York that drew them? It might be a cliche, they say, but there is no other place like it. The city serves as a backdrop to a host of memorable 20th century stories. And, it is known as one of the birthplaces of street photography. For the pair, it is a strong reference burned into their visual memories.