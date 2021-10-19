50 Years of The Photographers’ Gallery: 2000s & 2010s

To celebrate The Photographers’ Gallery’s 50th anniversary this year, Rogers and her team have been sifting through the archives to select 50 Exhibitions for 50 Years – a collection of the most significant moments representing both the history of the gallery and the history of the medium too. Here, she ruminates on the 2000s, and shares some of her most notable memories from the period.

One of the ways that Rogers traced notable developments in photography during this period is the annual Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation Prize. “I think the DBPFP shortlisted photographers each year of this decade truly reflect the way in which the medium was moving,” she explains, “from Boris Mikhailov’s ‘collaborative portraits’ in Ukraine (2001) and Juergen Teller’s bold installation merging fashion and personal imagery (2002). A little later in the decade the more direct political engagement with history (and the archive) was reflected in Walid Raad’s (The Atlas Group, 2007) work, as well as Robert Adams’ (2006) more classical documentary approach to addressing issues of ecological damage and the legacy of [American] history.”

The first season for which Rogers was ‘artistically’ responsible was in summer 2006. Under her direction, the gallery presented an archival show of prints selected from the London Fire Brigade Archive (2006). Alongside this, Antonioni’s Blow-Up – London 1966: A photographer, a woman, a mystery (2006) was shown too – an exhibition curated by Philippe Garner and David Allan Mellor that took its cue from one of the most iconic 60s movies. “As it explored London’s vibrant and bohemian scene in the mid 1960s, I saw this as an opportunity to open the programme up to broader cultural audiences – those interested in film, fashion, popular culture and archives, and to grow our own core photography audience,” says Rogers. “The Fire Brigade show exceeded all expectations, appealing to a very diverse audience, including the contemporary art community.”

Alongside its wide-ranging exploration of genres and subcultures, the programme of the 2000s also paid attention to communities across the world, and through shows including Stories from Russia: The David King Collection (2005) and Once more with feeling: Recent Photography from Colombia (2008), it brought an expansive constellation of stories and lived existences into focus.