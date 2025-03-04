Nothing Lasts Forever: a long overdue retrospective on working-class Britain arrives in London

As Peter Mitchell’s retrospective opens at The Photographer’s Gallery in London, we look back at editor Diane Smyth’s coverage of the show’s opening in Leeds in October, 2024

This summer Peter Mitchell gets a long-overdue retrospective in the UK – in the gallery where he showed his first exhibition. Nothing Lasts Forever is at Leeds Art Gallery until 06 October and includes work made over half a century, much of it in Leeds itself. Documenting the changes in Britain during this period, Mitchell’s work added a conceptual layer to photography long before the medium was accepted in the art world.

Mitchell grew up in a working class family in south-east London and left school at an early age; initially training as a cartographic draughtsman, and working for the Ministry of Housing and Local Government, he won a place at Hornsey College of Art in 1967, just as the students were organising radical, anti-establishment sit-ins. His student years also took in hitch-hiking trips across Europe and the US, at the height of the hippy era.

In 1972 Mitchell went to Leeds to visit friends who were squatting in the northern British city. He never left, getting a job as a truck driver and setting up The Winged Cobra Workshop, in which he made fine art silkscreen prints. He also started to take photographs, capturing a rapidly changing place which he got to know inside out on his delivery jobs. “When I arrived in Leeds in the early 70s, [slum] clearances seemed to be in progress over the entire city,” he wrote later in Memento Mori, a ground-breaking book on Leeds’ once proudly modernist, later abandoned Quarry Hill estate.