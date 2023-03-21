Sex on negs: London’s cruising history exposed

Also included in A Hard Man are photographs shot in Marylebone a decade later, specifically Manchester Street, where Bill Green aka “Vince” set up Vince Studio for physique photography. Here in private, sculpted (and usually young and white) men were photographed in tight underwear that Vince would later sell at his Soho boutique, Vince Man’s Shop. “A little oil on the skin helps by giving a slight sparkle and increases the contrast between the shadows and the highlights of the muscles,” Vince wrote in an article for amateur photographers. Elsewhere on Manchester Street was photographer Patrick Procktor’s studio. In a portrait by Cecile Beaton, Procktor admires two nude life models in 1967.

A Hard Man explores the slippery space between ‘official’ physique photography and more amateur or pornographic nudes. The former present men as both glamourised and objectified, almost as we expect to see women’s bodies photographed, and would sometimes segue into the latter. For example, in physique magazines like Man’s World (sold in newsagents), readers could find an advertisement with a catalogue sheet and an address to send off for larger prints. When these would arrive, the model pictured would have a posing patch inked on that could be scratched away to reveal the anatomy beneath.

While the tradition of physique photography – shooting nude or nearly nude men, usually bodybuilders – is not necessarily queer (although, that’s probably up for debate) O’Neill points out how the genre allowed gay and bisexual men to circumvent laws in the first half of the 20th-century, a time when homosexuality was outlawed and possessing homosexual imagery was a criminal offence under the Obscene Publications Act of 1959. “Representations of the male nude came under incredible scrutiny,” he explains. “Ways for men to look at other males in states of undress were limited, partly to sites of physical exercise and sports.”