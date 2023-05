Born in 1962 in Kumba, Cameroon, Samuel Fosso was raised in Nigeria and fled the Biafran War as a young boy. In 1972 he was taken in by an uncle in Bangui in the Central African Republic and in 1975, when he was just 13, he opened his Studio Photo Nationale. Alongside his commercial work he started to take self-portraits, and has continued the practice ever since. Now this work has won Fosso the Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation Prize 2023, aimed at artists and projects deemed to have made the most significant contribution to photography over the preceding 12 months.

Fosso was awarded the prize for the retrospective Samuel Fosso at the Maison Européenne de la Photographie, Paris, which was on show from 10 November 2021 to 13 March 2022, then travelled to Huis Marseille, Amsterdam, and Walther Collection, Neu-Ulm, Germany. Fosso has won £30,000, with £5000 each going to the three other shortlisted artists: Bieke Depoorter, Arthur Jafa and Frida Orupabo. The judges for this year’s award were Nathalie Herschdorfer, director of Photo Elysée, Lausanne, Switzerland; Mahtab Hussain, artist; Thyago Nogueira, head of contemporary photography at Instituto Moreira Salles, São Paulo, Brazil; and Anne-Marie Beckmann, director of Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation, Frankfurt/Main.