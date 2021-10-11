50 Years of The Photographer’s Gallery: 1970s

As The Photographers’ Gallery celebrates its 50th anniversary, director Brett Rogers talks through some of the 1970s highlights from its exhibition history

With its doors first opened on 14 January 1971, The Photographers’ Gallery celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, and it’s marking the occasion with an ambitious programme of exhibitions and digital content.

Alongside Light Years, a four-part exhibition series drawing on materials from the gallery’s history [you can read more about it in the Activism & Protest issue], director Brett Rogers, alongside the head of programming Clare Grafik and the curatorial team, have also put together 50 Exhibitions for 50 Years – an online resource revisiting 50 of the gallery’s most significant past exhibitions. Split into five chapters, each section pertains to a different decade, starting with the 1970s.

Founded by Sue Davies, The Photographers’ Gallery’s vision, right from the beginning, was to advocate for photography as an art form in its own right, and, reflecting the landscape of photography at the time, many of the exhibitions it hosted in those early years were framed around photojournalism and socially-engaged practices. “The Gallery had strong links to Fleet Street in the early years,” explains Rogers, “and renowned figures like Tom Hopkinson, the former editor of Picture Post, were great champions of the new Gallery and its mission.”

Its very first show, The Concerned Photographer, is the first of 10 selections from this decade. Curated by Cornell Capa, it was “a collaboration with the Fund for Concerned Photography in New York (latterly the International Centre of Photography),” says Rogers, “and a celebration of humanist photography.” Including eyewitness work by photographers such as Werner Bischof and Andres Kertesz, it is certainly a powerful first coordinate when plotting out the gallery’s beginnings.