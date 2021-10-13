50 Years of The Photographer’s Gallery: 1980s

Fashion and editorial photography also gained a platform at the Gallery during this decade with some highlighted exhibitions including a Nick Knight solo show (1989) and Five Years With The Face (1985), and elsewhere in the programme, the term ‘documentary’ really began to be expanded too.

“While the Gallery continued to showcase important social documentary projects such as Derek Bishton and John Reardon’s Home Front (1984), it also offered a space for more experimental work such as the phototherapy practices of Jo Spence and Rosy Martin (1987),” says Rogers. She also adds that, “new kinds of British documentarists like Martin Parr began to emerge whose installations were playful and irreverent.” Parr’s 1982 show Bad Weather, another of Rogers’ highlights, featured umbrellas and meteorological reports alongside the images themselves, extending the photographer’s world out of the frame.

The Photographers’ Gallery is featuring 15 exhibitions from the 1980s in total – more than the selections for any other decade, and making up nearly one third of the entire 50. When asked why this is, Rogers says that a current resurgence of interest particularly from young audiences and artists in this period is what shaped their choices.

“The dynamism, diversity and experimentation of practices at the time which was reflected through the programme in the 1980s made it hard to edit our selection down,” she explains. “In addition, the acquisition of a new additional building in 1981 at 5 Great Newport Street, meant there was suddenly much more scope to bring established and new voices into the programme and show them alongside each other.” From formative documentary exhibitions such as David Goldblatt’s South Africa (1986) to D-Max (1988) featuring young artists such as Zak Ové, David A.Bailey and Ingrid Pollard, she explains, the Gallery was able to juxtapose contrasting practices in the 1980s in a far more in-depth and dynamic way.