50 Years of The Photographer’s Gallery: 1990s

Much of the credit for this change in emphasis, Rogers says, is down to the incoming director Paul Wombell, who held the post at Gallery from 1994 to 2005. “He went on to appoint curators with extraordinary vision,” she continues – people including Jeremy Millar, “who was responsible for curating Speed with TPG and the Whitechapel Gallery, and Kate Bush, who curated trailblazing exhibitions by women photographers, and introduced artists such as Francesca Woodman (1999) and Catherine Opie (2000) to British audiences for the first time.”

One of the shows that felt particularly key when plotting out the coordinates of this decade in photographic history include An Economy of Signs – Contemporary Indian Photography (1990), which Rogers describes as a seminal exhibition for TPG. “India had been long interpreted through Western eyes, but this exhibition, curated through the eyes of Indian artist, writer and curator, Sunil Gupta, took a new approach. The eight artists chosen represented a generation born since the country’s independence. Their work was evidence of a new vision addressing the diversity of the subcontinents’ histories and cultures,” she explains.

Relatedly, The Impossible Science of Being – dialogues between Anthropology and Photography (1996) was another major moment, arriving, “at a time when collections of anthropological photography within British museums were being reassessed in relation to colonial, Western histories,” Rogers says. Curated by three anthropologists from the Royal Anthropological Institute, the show featured works in the form of lantern slides, cartes de visite, rare books and projected images, providing what Rogers calls, “a critical and thought-provoking exploration of anthropology’s photographic legacy.”