“They are so much more than a piece of fabric”: Sabiha Çimen documents the nuances of Muslim girlhood

The artist fondly recalls a warm June night in her own time at Qur’an school, when she and several friends crept out of their dormitories at 2am to cook pasta and tomato sauce in the cafeteria kitchen. They left a big mess, and as punishment, had to serve meals to their schoolmates, clean the premises, and were forbidden from going home for two weeks. “We still laugh about it to this day,” Çimen remarks. “That night [making the pasta], it was not about hunger. It was about joy and adventure… This project gave me a chance to see myself as I was then.”

Ultimately, the work acts as a kind of autobiography to Çimen. “I am one of them,” she says. “I am their sister.”