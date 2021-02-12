Jim Goldberg presents outtakes from his late-80s and early-90s documentation of marginalised Californian youth

Despite being replicas, the Polaroids feel real, in texture and detail. Their backs are stained and watermarked, and on some, Goldberg has jotted numbers. Their fronts, meanwhile, reveal raw, candid stills; windows onto his subjects and their lives, many bearing notes from the individuals depicted. “Scott – I am a normal person,” reads the almost unintelligible writing bordering a Polaroid of a young man in a white shirt, sleeves rolled up. “To the people of the world. Fuck you. I love Hollywood Stoners,” reads the spidery scrawl of another, veiled by the image’s degradation. “Jim, I think I’m gonna cut this off. Thank you for saying the picture is going to turn out great,” reads the chunky lettering of a young woman, hands clutching her long ponytail. Indeed, love, intimacy, hopelessness, rebellion, sadness and anger flood through the photographs, shedding light on the highs and lows of the eclectic mix of characters who populate them.

The Washington Post referred to the series as, “A heartbreaking novel with pictures,” when it was first published. And, at the time, Raised by Wolves was revolutionary in its combination of documentary and narrative fiction. Goldberg’s aim was not journalistic. Instead, he saw his role as telling his subjects’ stories, whether they were masked in lies and half-truths or not. Fingerprint further reveals how deep he ventured into their lives. He shows his subjects’ pain and hardship but also restores the humanity that mainstream representations and perceptions had stripped from them.