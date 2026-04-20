Fotografia Europea – Ghosts of the Moment

Started in 2006, Fotografia Europea returns to the northern Italy city of Reggio Emilia with cutting-edge exhibitions exploring what is real and what refuses to be buried

“Ghosts are a perfect metaphor for how we are living right now,” says Tim Clark. “We live in an era of haunting that is crowded with unresolved pasts – colonial histories, erased communities, ecological breakdown, personal and collective trauma. Similarly, contemporary photography is bound up with questions of what’s real, what’s missing, what lingers. How to make visible those tensions is what’s thrilling creatively.”

He is discussing this year’s Fotografia Europea and in particular the festival theme – ‘Fantasmi del quotidiano’, or ‘Ghosts of the Moment’. Developed by Clark with co-curators Arianna Catania, Luce Lebart and Walter Guadagnini, this motif suggests the peripheral and the overlooked, he says, the flip side to our “hyper-visible, Instagram-obsessed world”. “Consider how artists routinely utilise blurred figures, traces, empty spaces, multiple exposures to summon what refuses to stay buried,” he adds. “These thoughts press harder when we weigh up current practices and politics around digital manipulation, AI, archives and the notion of endlessly reproducible images.”