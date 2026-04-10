Ideas of social justice at this year’s Kyotographie International Photography Festival

Established in a picture-perfect historical city, Kyotographie photofestival pushes the boundaries on what can be shown, and for its 14th edition spotlights work made in South Africa

Each spring Kyoto is transformed by the bloom of pink cherry blossoms, bursting from branches to caress temples, pavilions and ornate townhouses, and drawing in visitors after a quiet winter season. Since 2013, spring in Kyoto has also marked the arrival of a different fixture, the Kyotographie International Photography Festival. Kyoto, a picture postcard-perfect symbol of isolationist pre-Meiji Japan, might seem an unlikely home for a radically contemporary international photography festival, but for co-founders and co-directors Lucille Reyboz and Yusuke Nakanishi, that is what makes Kyotographie so important.

The two artists met in Tokyo shortly before 2011, and cite that year’s earthquake and subsequent Fukushima nuclear disaster as a catalyst. “At the time, we felt an imbalance,” explains Nakanishi. “There was a lack of clarity around official information on radiation. We thought a photofestival could be the creation of a new media, showing what’s happening now in the world and in this country.”

The founders name Les Rencontres d’Arles as an inspiration, but Kyotographie has evolved its own distinct identity, driven by cultural considerations and market realities. “We wanted to create a stage for Japanese photography, which has more visibility overseas than here,” says Reyboz. “[In Japan] photographers cannot live from their work because there is little market, few collectors and very few magazines.”