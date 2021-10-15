A new exhitbion highlights the links between race, colonialism, and climate change

On the island of Vieques, Puerto Rico, a scattering of palm trees populate the landscape. From 1941 to 2003, the US military used the island for naval exercises, and trees were planted to act as markers for hazardous waste disposal sites, now described as “conservation zones”. For artists Jennifer Allora and Guillermo Calzadilla, these trees symbolise something both seen and unseen across the Global South: an environment in danger. The duo will be joined by eight other artists for a group exhibition on show this autumn at Somerset House, London, looking at the complex relationship between the climate crisis and colonialism. Allora & Calzadilla printed the images of the waste disposal site onto woven mesh, blurring and blocking out details – an apt metaphor, according to the show’s curator Ekow Eshun. “It is a paradise that now lies out of reach,” he says. “Impermeable.”