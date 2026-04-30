Photo London and beyond – a phototastic May in the UK capital

Photo London this year leaves Somerset House, relocating to Olympia, west London. The fair is taking over the Grand Hall, originally completed in 1885, but Olympia is currently undergoing a £1.3billion transformation, co-designed by Heatherwick Studio and SPPARC. Photo London is deepening its commitment to underrepresented image-makers, with Charlotte Jansen returning to curate the Discovery section, and Tristan Lund curating a new initiative, Source. A trail through the fair dedicated to solo presentations, Source will focus on artists who have not received the institutional recognition they deserve, as well as those working with expanded photography. Early highlights include Ute und Werner Mahler, presented by Peter Sillem, Frankfurt, and Shen Wei, exhibited by Bacqueville, Lille.

Peckham 24 returns to Copeland Gallery to celebrate its first decade, in which it has grown from a one-day event to an established photofestival. Peckham 24 has supported over 200 artists over the years, and co-founder Vivienne Gamble – who is now director of Stills Centre for Photography, Edinburgh – plans to showcase new work by past participants; one of her jobs as a curator is to support artists throughout their careers, she says, “to pick up at all these different junctures”.

Gamble is also keen to invite in guest curators, to give Peckham 24 “a fresh perspective, different eyes” and show where it is headed next. “It’s important to stay relevant and exciting, and keep that youthful energy we had when we started,” she adds. “But my main message is that Peckham 24 is the sum of the parts – all the people, artists, anyone who has ever contributed. That’s what has made it what it is.”