A Homecoming: Announcing the winners of OpenWalls Spotlight 2026

For the first 20 years, the project remained unpublished. In 1991, 1992 and 1995, she shot nothing at all. When she couldn’t or didn’t feel like taking a photograph, she would advance the film and leave an empty negative. “At 20 years, I scanned all my negatives for the first time… That was when I noticed that it wasn’t just my body that was shifting,” she notes. “The younger and older members of my family, the stuff in my room, and my clothes showed distinct changes.” Repeating the same basic set‑up became less a restriction than a form of freedom, allowing her to explore the almost-imperceptible flow of time.

Each photograph records a specific encounter but it is in sequence that the real subject emerges, across Floyd’s many contact sheets and grids. “My generation experienced the rise of feminism, digital technology, and the slow rise of extreme conservatism. When I started WT, we had Roe v Wade and the Voting Rights Act,” she says. “What makes my self-portraits stand out is the period of US history in which I live and navigate, and what’s changed in the last 44 years.”

From darkroom to computer, analogue to digital, the series also makes photographic time, though for Floyd the topic shifted in May 2002, when her father died. Marked by a contact sheet filled more with negatives than portraits, this marked a turning point at which the project became about loss. Time became experimental, something maybe not linear, but circular; in around 2012, Floyd started to reenact particular images to create jumpcuts, or explicitly folded images from her parents’ archive into the project, retroactively extending it before 1982, and linking herself into a familial and generational history.