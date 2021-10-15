Announcing the winners of the 2021 Equal Lens Competition

Equal Lens is a non-profit platform founded by Jaki Jo Hannan in 2019. She and the team behind the initiative, are calling for agencies to be more proactive in balancing the gender inequalities found across the photographic industry, especially within commercial photography. According to the group, women account for less than 25 per cent of the talent represented by over 70 leading commercial photography agents, a number that Equal Lens – a community of buyers, producers, photographers and industry professionals – wants to change.

Part of this mission includes elevating, celebrating and showcasing the work produced by women and non-binary talents. As well as their online database of artists working within the industry, the team have launched a photography competition with an inaugural theme, Every Joy. This year’s judging panel included Sachini Imbuldeniya, Founder and Managing Director or Studio Pi; Jason Heward, the Managing Director at Leica UK; Lorie Jo Trainor Buckingham, Global Creative Director at Deliveroo; Rosie Hart, the Director of Serlin Associates; Zuki Sedgley, the Creative Director of Phantom and Equal Lens; and BJP‘s Izabela Radwanska Zhang.