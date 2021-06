Over the years, Opie has photographed diverse subjects, including high school football players, mini-malls, protests, freeways and her family. While refusing the confines of a singular identity, the embodiment of architecture seemingly connects these unrelated works. Opie examines people, places and politics as architectural sites that we build identity upon – all in service of our human desire to belong.

“This came as an early recognition from my San Francisco days. As soon as I got my leather jacket, I felt completely different walking through the Castro,” Opie shares. “In the queer community in the 70s and 80s, this was a codified architecture of our body for us to acknowledge each other.”

These codes are omnipresent in work such as Being and Having (1991) – a series of performative portraits of Opie and her friends sporting fake moustaches and beards, animating the assumptions of masculinity. They are also in her documentation of Los Angeles Mini-malls (1997-1998) describing the ever-shifting cultures that constitute community within the built environment. “

Between the body and the actual world, we’re always trying to build these kinds of signifiers in relation to what kind of group of people that we belong to,” she says. “I find that incredibly fascinating to try to map out.”