Yumna Al-Arashi – Body as Resistance

Al-Arashi’s images are often described as beautiful, a response she both welcomes and interrogates. “I have a very interesting relationship to the idea of beauty and also ugliness,” she says. She points to Mooshtari Hilal’s book Ugliness, in which her work is referenced, as a touchstone for these questions. “Everyone loves how my images are beautiful. They’re aesthetically gorgeous and the lighting is nice and people look good, and yes, I am attracted to that and yes, I find it to be something that brings me joy when I work. [But] we should question whose standards we are going by. What is actually beautiful? Where did I learn this idea of beauty?”

Al-Arashi says she is on a journey of surrendering the idea of perfection in image-making, central to Axis of Evil, a photograph depicting four women from Yemen (Al-Arashi herself), Afghanistan, Iran and Iraq. “We were all amongst one another and we realised how similar our profiles were and how vilified this profile is within our communities and also to the masses of imagery that we see around the world of what beauty looks like regardless of race,” she says. The title – borrowed from the language of US foreign policy – reframes these faces not as threats, but as kin.

Much of Body as Resistance is about reclaiming the body from systems that distort it, but the image I Am Whoever You Want Me to Be confronts those distortions head-on. Al-Arashi shot the vibrant yet stereotypical composition when she was struggling with how she was being represented in the media – the attention brought visibility and professional momentum, but interviews about her work fixated on spectacle rather than substance, including repeated questions about her father’s feelings about her nude self-portraits.

“I’ve had multiple people ask me about wearing the burka. It was just always this sensationalist, fetishistic perspective and I hated it so much,” she says. Her response was to push the logic of fetishisation to absurdity.

Purchasing a burka – “which again, we don’t wear” – she altered it from its original blue to purple and added a fruit headdress referencing Carmen Miranda, the Brazilian actress whose Hollywood success relied on an exaggerated, exoticised version of her being. “The only way she would ever be able to make it into Hollywood was when she performed the most Brazilian version of herself,” Al-Arashi notes. “So she was always this disoriented version of herself.” Al-Arashi’s resulting self-portrait is deliberately jarring, collapsing the ignorance she encounters into a single frame.

Discomfort, Al-Arashi insists, is not something to shy away from. In fact it is the point. “I like that you told me that this image was really uncomfortable for you,” she says, as I voice misgivings around a visual parody of the burka. “It’s really important when we feel uncomfortable – it’s good we ask ‘why’ instead of just moving along.”

yumnaaa.com