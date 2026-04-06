A Kind of Paradise is overwriting hierarchical colonial visuals

The new exhibition at Zurich’s Museum Rietberg highlights artists working with historic images

“When we reject the single story, when we realise that there is never a single story about any place, we regain a kind of paradise,” said author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie in her 2009 TED Talk, The Danger of a Single Story. Her insight has inspired the title of an exhibition at Museum Rietberg, Zurich, A Kind of Paradise – Colonial-Era Photography in Contemporary Art. Her insistence on polyphony also underpins the curation, which gathers 20 artists from the Global South and its diaspora who are reusing archive images, rethinking how they frame, and retelling their perspectives.

“Through repair, correction and reinvention, the artists subvert familiar narratives and recalibrate our view of the past,” writes exhibition curator Nanina Guyer in the accompanying book. “Their works form a visionary cosmos that overwrites colonial visual logics and regimes of visuality, opening up a space for previously unheard narratives. From the depths of the past, the artists’ focus remains firmly on the future.”

The exhibition is divided into four sections, each highlighting a distinct, though overlapping strand. The first chapter, Shapeshifters, finds artists giving archival images new form, reinterpreting what they do and do not show, and filling in gaps with counter archives. The second, Confrontation, peels back layers of existing images, destabilising racist, stereotypical tropes, and often including satirical humour and sometimes the makers’ own bodies. The third chapter, Care, reaches towards the individuals in archive images, attempting to shield them from the colonial gaze and redeem the horrors of colonialism and enslavement. The fourth chapter ventures into the ‘Foto Fantastic’, exploring critical fabulation and speculative art which creates alternative histories and futures.