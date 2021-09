Entry to the gallery shows will be free but ticketed to allow for social distancing. Peckham 24 will also include a hefty outdoor component – including performances and projections in the large onsite courtyard – to help with safety. It is something the event has done before and it will figure larger this year, partly out of necessity owing to Covid-19, but also because it’s a great way to show work. “I really buzz off photographic experiences that are almost immersive and transient,” says Gamble. “They’ve been and gone, and they remain imprinted in your mind – there’s something magical about that.

“Our purpose has always been to give space to pieces or artists who are making work that would be difficult to encounter at an art fair – to show stories coming out of the photographic world that might not be ones you can buy and put on your walls,” she continues. “The idea has always been that, because Photo London is happening simultaneously, hopefully there’s a bigger audience in the city that’s focusing on photography. So we can use that opportunity and make sure there’s something excellent on the fringe.”