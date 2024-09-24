Fotohane Darkroom offers children from the Kurdish, Syrian and Iraqi borders a space to express themselves

Following on from their last venture, founders Serbest Salih and Amar Kılıç tell BJP about why they use photography with displaced children

Fotohane Darkroom highlights the intersection of analogue photography and storytelling in the lives of children. It champions a localised approach that not only instructs participants in the technical intricacies of photography but also immerses them in the holistic process – from capturing images that resonate with personal narratives to developing them in a traditional darkroom environment. This hands-on methodology not only imparts technical skills but also fosters a deeper emotional connection to the art form.

Central to Fotohane’s mission is its geographical focus on communities spanning Iraq, Syria, and Kurdish regions. Founder Serbest Salih passionately advocates for this focus, underscoring how photography serves as a transformative medium for children grappling with displacement and conflict. By encouraging them to explore their surroundings through a camera lens, the initiative cultivates curiosity and empowers them to perceive the world through a unique perspective. This process of self-discovery not only enhances their creative aptitude but also instils confidence in their ability to contribute meaningfully to their communities.

Looking forward, Fotohane Darkroom harbours ambitious plans for expansion and sustainability. Salih and his team are actively exploring avenues to extend their reach into remote villages and refugee camps, facilitated by the introduction of a mobile darkroom. This innovation aims to democratise access to photography education, ensuring that more children can benefit from the therapeutic and empowering aspects of analog photography. Here, Serbest Salih and Amar Kılıç tell BJP about the pathways to healing and empowerment, one frame at a time.